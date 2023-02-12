BJP leader Annamalai congratulates CP Radhakrishnan on his appointment as Jharkhand Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu unit chief, K Annamalai on Sunday congratulated BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan for being appointed as the new Governor of Jharkhand.

C.P. Radhakrishnan replaced Ramesh Bias as the Governor of Jharkhand. Bias has been transferred as the Maharashtra Governor.

Taking to his social media, K Annamalai wrote, "Best wishes & congratulations to former @BJP4TamilNadu state president and former MP Shri @CPRBJP anna who is appointed as Governor of Jharkhand! A committed foot soldier of @BJP4India who wore his ideology on his sleeves had left a distinct imprint in all his responsibilities."

Radhakrishnan was the former state president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. He was a two-term member of the Lok Sabha in the 1998 and 1999 general elections. He won by a margin of 1,50,000 votes in 1998 and by 55,000 votes in the 1999 general elections.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Jharkhand has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, while, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

The statement also informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

In addition to these, several Governors have been given charge of different states.

"Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar, the release added.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor