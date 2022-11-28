BJP leader ridicules TRS' Malla Reddy for his "no IT raids if they come to power" remark

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rachana Reddy on Monday mocked Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader and State Labour Minister Malla Reddy for his remark that there will be no Income Tax raids if their party comes to power at the Centre.

In an address at the inauguration of a water plant in Bahilampur in Mulug Mandal in Medak District, Malla Reddy, who has been facing IT raids, said that he is not afraid as long as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is with him and "for the convenience of people, we will give income tax relaxations in the country and no raids will be conducted on anyone."

He said: "People can earn as much as they can and pay tax voluntarily as per their convenience." He promised that KCR will bring these norms if their party comes to power.

Reacting to this, Rachana Reddy said, "Malla Reddy is a comedian and nobody takes him seriously."

Citing the media reports the BJP leader in Telangana said that there has been a recovery of nearly Rs 10 crore from Malla Reddy's properties, and further added that the latter has gained much wealth and land through unknown means.

"We don't know how he has managed to have land under the Urban Land Ceiling Act and other acts which state that only a certain amount of land can be acquired by any person," she said.

Rachana Reddy asked if the TRS (now changed to BRS) was a formal party and asserted said that her 'No IT raids' remark (as stated above) should be their tagline.

"Such fake and fabricated information coming from a minister is something ghastly and shocking." she said further calling the TRS workers "absolute fools who have no idea what they are talking about.

"If they come to power, the nation will be in the hands of absolute fools who have no idea what they are talking about, no education and only corruption," she added further.

Notably, a case has been registered against the Minister at the Bowenpally police station under sections 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly harassing an Income Tax (IT) Officer on Duty, as per the police officials.

It is pertinent to mention that the Income Tax department also conducted a raid at the premises of Malla Reddy's relative-- Marri Laxma Reddy, a sportsperson.

During a conversation with the media persons at the IT office in Hyderabad, Malla Reddy's relative said, "They did not find anything from my possession. I am a sports person. They called me in the morning while I was cycling. They only found medals which I received for cycling at the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"I don't know whether any money has been seized from my son's residence. They have not called me again" Malla Reddy's relative said further.

As per the earlier statement of Malla Reddy, the IT Department allegedly took his son's signature on a document that mentions that "100-crore black money" was found in his possession.

About the incident that happened, where the IT department officials were getting some official papers signed by the minister's elder son Mahender Reddy, the Minister clarified, "My elder son is in hospital, I told them not to take his signs and get them from my younger son, Bhadra Reddy instead. I suddenly came to know he is being made to sign".

Notably, the IT Department has raided 65 locations related to the ministers and has conducted raids on the family members of the minister as well as the educational institution owned by the Telangana minister and his staff, the minister informed in his statement.

Accusing the Central government of Revenge, the Minister said, "The reason (behind the IT raid) is that I am a TRS minister. Everyone is being targeted. If you have to conduct a raid, there are 19 BJP-ruled states, do it there. CM KCR is doing good work, why do you have to do it here? Are we doing bad work here?"

The minister further alleged that the central government has been unable to provide electricity, pensions and water.

"Keeping up with the Telangana model, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) will make its presence felt in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These raids are being conducted to exert pressure on us", alleged the Telangana Minister.

Notably, in connection to the matter, Bhadra Reddy, the son of Malla Reddy, has also registered a case against the IT officer at the Bowenpally police station, the police officials informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

