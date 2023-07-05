BJP Mahila Morcha bangs plates in protest against Gehlot govt in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 5 : The BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Wednesday protested against Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government and marched towards the chief minister's residence while banging plates.The police stopped the women by placing barricades at the Civil Lines gate while the women activists tried to cross the hurdles. There was also a scuffle between the activists and the women police due to which two women workers fainted.

The women workers had gathered at the stateBJP headquarters at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. A meeting was organized there which was addressed by office bearers of the MahilaMorcha and the state BJP leaders. Soon after, the women workers marched towards the CM's residence while banging plates.

A strong police force was deployed before the Civil Lines gate to stop the women.

In-charge of the MahilaMorcha and MP Diya Kumari said, "Today Rajasthan is number 1 in rapes. People are calling it Rapisthan instead of Rajasthan. It is a matter of shame for us. The responsibility of law and order rests with the state government. The Home Department is retained by the Chief Minister himself. But, he has been engaged in saving his chair for four and a half years. Women in the state were expecting protection from the government which they never got. The women of the state have decided to teach a lesson to this government," she said.

Diya Kumari along with other leaders was detained and released later.

On July 18, the BJPwill hold a big demonstrationagainst the state government on the issue of youth in Ajmer. In this, the government will be targeted on the issues of paper leaks and unemployment.

--IANSarc/bg

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor