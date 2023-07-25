BJP Parliamentary Board to meet to devise strategy for House proceedings

New Delhi, July 25 Amidst the continuing tussle between the government and the Opposition, the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. before the commencement of Parliament proceedings.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give important instructions to the party MPs regarding the strategy for the remaining days of the ongoing monsoon session and communication with the public after the session.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda and all Union Ministers, party MPs from both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- will be present in the meeting.

The ongoing deadlock in Parliament and counter-strategy to retaliate against the attacks of Opposition parties can also be discussed in the meeting.

--IANS

