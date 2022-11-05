BJP piggybacking on 'thug' Sukesh Chandrasekhar for mileage ahead of polls: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also claims to be the largest political party in the world, has resorted to using a 'thug' to attain political mileage, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack on BJP, saying that a 'thug' by the name of Sukesh Chandrasekhar has become the brand ambassador of the saffron party ahead the Assembly elections in Gujarat and the municipal polls in Delhi.

"Elections in Gujarat and Delhi are pushing the BJP into a fear zone; they're piggybacking on a conman like Sukesh Chandrasekhar for political mileage. Chandrasekhar has become BJP's star campaigner ahead of the elections," he said.

"Ever since the Assembly elections in Gujarat and the civic polls in Delhi were announced, the BJP has become very nervous. This can be gauged by listening to the speeches of its national spokespersons and senior leaders.

"It is absolutely shameful that to falsely defame the Aam Aadmi Party in this election season, the BJP is taking the support of a thug called Sukesh Chandrasekhar," Bhardwaj said.

Jailed conman Chandrasekhar recently alleged that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public.

In the letter, Chandrasekhar had claimed that Rs 50 crore was paid to AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India.

"Mr Kejriwal, I am the country's ‘biggest thug' according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you – ‘maha thug'?" he had written in the letter.

Chandrasekhar is presently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people and celebrities.

