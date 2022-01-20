BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Goa polls

New Delhi, Jan 20 The BJP on Thursday released names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly polls. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim assembly constituency.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and national general secretary Arun Singh released the first list for Goa assembly polls to be held on February 14.

Singh said that the BJP has fielded three Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates from general seats, two Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates - one from general and one from reserved seat, 11 OBC candidates and nine minority Christian and one journalist.

"Six sitting MLAs have been denied tickets," Singh said.

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who has sought a ticket from his father's constituency Panjim, did not find a place in the first list. Fadnavis said, "Sitting MLA from Panjim got the ticket. The party has offered two seats to Uptal Parrikar. He refused the one seat and talks are on for the second and we believe that Uptal will agree to contest from the second one. BJP always respected Manohar Parrikar."

The BJP has fielded Atanasio Monserratte from panjim seat and his wife Jennifer Monseratte, minister in Sawant government, will contest from Taleigao. Former chief minister and Congress veteran Pratap Singh Rane's son and minister in state government, Vishwajit Rane will contest from Valpoi assembly seat. Vishwajit Rane's wife Divya Rane will contest from Pratap Singh Rane's stronghold Poriem assembly constituency. Rane senior has represented the Poriem assembly constituency for the last 50 years.

Fadnavis said, "We requested Pratap Singh Rane to not contest this time. We requested him to either support us or contest on the BJP ticket. Pratap Singh Rane asked us to give a ticket to his daughter-in-law from his seat.

Names of BJP candidates for remaining six seats of Goa assembly will be announced soon. Voting for 40 members of Goa assembly will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor