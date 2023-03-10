BJP stages protest outside AAP office in Delhi

New Delhi, March 10 Under the leadership of Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday, the saffron party staged a massive protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters demanding resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A model of Tihar jail was placed at the protest site, inside which former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were shown locked, became a special attraction among the protesters and passers-by.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister's residence was also shown in the protest, on whose walls the list of corruption cases by the Kejriwal government was also hung.

Besides Sachdeva, Delhi Opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, State BJP General Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Co-incharge of Assam BJP Pawan Sharma, MLA Abhay Verma and former State BJP President Adesh Gupta addressed a programme to protest against the AAP government in Delhi.

State BJP Working President said, "The saffron party workers first fought for the resignation of Sisodia and today the results are in front of everyone. Now the next number is of Arvind Kejriwal because Kejriwal himself is the kingpin and mastermind of this entire liquor scam."

Sachdeva added: "Kejriwal was saying that he would not celebrate Holi. How could Kejriwal apply the colour of Holi on the face which he hides behind the black money of liquor?"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor