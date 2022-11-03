BJP submits memorandum to Election Commission, requesting stringent action against TRS leaders over clashes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission asking for stringent action against the mob who attacked party leader Eatala Rajender after the clashes which broke out between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP supporters on the last day of campaigning for Munugode bypolls.

In the letter, they requested stringent action against MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and his henchmen to ensure a fair and free polling process.

"On November 1, 2022, around 12.00 noon, a mischievous mob led by MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, had attacked BJP MLA Etala Rajender and his wife at Palivela village, which falls under Munugode-93 assembly constituency. This mob had pelted stones on Etala Rajender's convoy causing grievous injuries, to his gunmen, public relations officer and 3 other BJP activists," the letter stated.

"It is also to bring to your notice that it was earlier communicated by our election agent Kapilavai Dilip Kumar that this particular village is a sensitive village and it was requested that central forces, along with the local police, may be deployed in order to avoid any untoward incident. But unfortunately, no policemen were present to protect this permitted rally. We further wish to state that similar incidents are being reported from some of the other sensitive areas," the letter further said.

The BJP leaders also requested to take stringent action against MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and his henchmen in order to ensure fair and free polling process.

"It has also come to our notice that several TRS MLAs and members are still stationed in the Munugode-93 assembly constituency with a mischievous intent to disrupt the election process by creating fear amongst the voters of the above-stated assembly constituency. This is despite the last date for campaigning being November 1, 2022. Hence, requesting you to take immediate action and to ensure that the election is conducted in a peaceful manner," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda.

Munugode by-election is to be held on November 3.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, as many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote.

The State Chief Electoral Officer also said, "The Munugode by-election campaigning will end on Tuesday at 6 pm and the polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm."

There are around 105 critical polling stations identified. The official informed that booth-level officers and medical teams are available in all stations.

He further mentioned that they have given the new design voter ID for the first time in Munugode and have also set up webcasting in all the polling centres. 51 teams have been assigned, including flying squads and static surveillance teams are deployed, he had said.

"As many as 199 Micro Observers are deployed. We have deployed 3,366 state police and 15 companies of the central police force in Munogode. 185 cases have been registered and Rs.6.80 crore and 4,500 litres of liquor have been seized so far," Vikas Raj had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor