BJP to file complaint against 'police excess' in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 2 Intensifying its protest against 'police excess' on its youth wing workers, the BJP will lodge complaints in all police stations of Odisha on Friday.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were involved in a scuffle with the police force while they were marching towards the Assembly on Tuesday over an alleged deteriorating law and order situation, including the murder of minister Naba Das.

Following the face-off, 22 BJYM activists, including state president Irasish Acharya, were arrested. Though the BJP has lodged a complaint before the capital police station on the same night, police have yet to register a case in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan alleged that the BJD government is making attempts to destroy democracy in the state.

"The government has become so egoistic in power, it has restrained the opposition BJP from discharging its duty and responsibility," he said.

The government has not only created a horrific environment but also brutally attacked the BJP activists during the protest.

"It indicates the dictatorship of the government," alleged Harichandan.

The BJP leader said that his party is going to lodge complaints against the DGP, the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar twin city police commissioner and the Bhubaneswar DCP at all the police stations on Friday.

Similarly, the party will stage demonstrations in front of all SP offices across the state on March 4. If no case will be registered on the 'police excess', the BJP will knock on the doors of court with evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by Leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra visited the special jail Bhubaneswar to meet the arrested BJYM leaders and workers.

Mishra alleged that the Odisha Police are acting like "BJD agents" and they have attacked their own staff and are trying to defame the BJP.

"The DGP is saying it was a pre-planned attack by BJYM workers. If so, will they allow the police to show the eggs they have brought to attack the police?" asked the BJP leader.



bbm/pgh

