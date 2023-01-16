BJP to work towards strengthening 1.3 lakh 'weak booths'

New Delhi, Jan 16 Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the party during its National Executive Meeting has identified a total of 1.3 lakh "weak booths", adding necessary steps would be taken to strengthen them.

Prasad, addressing a press conference, also said that in the meeting, no discussion on extension of the tenure of party president J.P. Nadda which ends this month, was held.

"Calling the victory of BJP in Gujarat 'historic', Nadda during the meeting said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front and others need to learn from him," Prasad said.

Prasad further said that Nadda in the closed-door meeting, lauded India's progress under the Narendra Modi-led government.

It has become the world's fifth-largest economy, second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, third-largest manufacturer in the auto sector while the highway being built every day has risen to 37 km from 12 km earlier, the party president said.

Nadda during the meeting also underlined the importance of the several state assembly polls to be held this year in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and asked the party's national executive to ensure it does not lose in any state, Prasad said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor