BJP trying to divert attention from major issues on pretext of Jagdish Tytler: Congress

After Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa came down heavily on Congress for its move to include 1984 riots-accused Jagdish Tytler in its committee for the Delhi municipal polls, Dr Ajoy Kumar said that BJP is trying to divert attention from major issues prevailing in the National Capital.

"BJP is trying to divert attention from major issues prevailing in Delhi, under the pretext of Jagdish Tytler. Under normal procedure, former MPs are given a place in the election committee", Dr Kumar said while speaking at length about the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and the controversy that has arisen around the selection of Jagdish Tytler.

The party Delhi incharge defended the party's decision saying "Congress party has not given Jagdish Tytler any place in the party or organization".

Dr Kumar said, "this is a normal process before the election, the addition of Tytler's name should not be taken otherwise. All the former ministers and former MPs are given a place in the election committee, only to know what the party has to say and do during the election campaign in their constituency," he added.

Dr Kumar said, "Congress party has always stood with the Sikh community through thick and thin. The party has many-a-time clarified its position regarding the 1984 riots".

Crediting the Congress Party for creating the state of Punjab, Dr Kumar said, "The state of Punjab was created by the Congress party keeping in view the welfare of the Sikh community".

Dr Kumar is the National spokesperson of Congress, a Former IPS and Former MP, he is currently the incharge of three states excluding the Union Territory of Delhi.

"Congress has a special love for the murderers in the 1984 riots. They always keep them by the neck because at their behest the 1984 massacre took place," Sirsa told ANI.

Jagdish Tytler has been accused of leading mobs against Sikhs in the riots that followed then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots.

The allegations against him are linked to the killing of three persons by a mob.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday constituted seven committees of senior party members in view of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, and one of them includes Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.The committee has 40 members including former ministers Krishna Tirath, Delhi Congress president Anil Choudhary, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken among other senior leaders of the party.

As many as 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will go to polls on December 4, and the counting of votes is scheduled on December 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

