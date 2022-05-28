BJP visiting door-to-door to invite people to attend PM's Shimla rally

Shimla, May 28 The BJP is visiting door-to-door to invite people to attend Prime Minister's rally in Shimla.

Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP State president Suresh Kashyap and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj distributed invitation letters in Shimla's market. They invited the people of the city and businessmen to participate in the celebrations to be held in Shimla on May 31 to mark the completion of eight years of the Modi government.

Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that Modi has a different kind of affection for the people of Himachal, that is why he keeps coming to Himachal.

State president Suresh Kashyap said that in order to make Modi's rally a success and common people to participate, BJP has started door-to-door distribution of invitations in different wards of Shimla city.

"Invitations are also being distributed in Mall Road and Lower Bazar of Shimla on this occasion," he added.

