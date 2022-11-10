BJP will return to power in Himachal with two-thirds majority, says party leader Sanjay Tandon

BJP's co-in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Tandon on Wednesday said that his party was confident of returning to power in the hill state with a two-thirds majority as people have decided to vote the party back to continue deriving the benefits of the "double-engine government".

"There is a BJP wave in the state and people want to vote the double-engine government back. The BJP has launched a campaign in the state with utmost sincerity with our top leaders leading from the front," Tandon told ANI.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are at the forefront of the election campaign in the state.

"The double-engine government can only speed up development in the region. We have covered 98 per cent area under 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme. The people here have come to realise that 'double engine' is the best option for the development of Himachal Pradesh and want to bring us back to power. We are on course to returning to power with a two-thirds majority," Tandon said.

"During Atalji's time, our government used to release development funds on a 90:10 ratio (for the hill states). But the Congress later changed it to 60:40. We later restored the 90:10 ratio with the Union government releasing 90 per cent funds and the state's share being 10 per cent," he added.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur held rallies across the poll-bound state on Wednesday and accused the Congress of failing to fulfill its promises when it was in power.

The campaigning for assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh is at its peak. The voting will take place on November 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

