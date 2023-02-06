BJP workers protest against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana has asked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad to apologise for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

BJYM Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana has challenged that if Jitendra Awhad does not apologize, he will be hit with slippers wherever he is seen.

Senior NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad is once again embroiled in controversy which erupted in the past few days, after a tweet by him.

Now he has given a controversial statement regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Jitendra Awhad said in his tweet that Lord Ram cannot be explained if Ravana is removed from Ramayana. Lord Krishna and Arjun cannot be explained if Karna is removed from Mahabharata. The history of Shivaji Maharaj cannot be explained if the Mughals and Adilshah are left aside, similarly, freedom cannot be explained if the Britishers are kept aside.

Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha leaders and workers protested on Monday after Awhad's statement. They threw slippers on Jitendra Awhad's poster.

Tiwana said that Jitendra Awhad should apologize and if he does not apologize, he will hit him with slippers wherever he appears.

"We will not tolerate such a statement against Shivaji Maharaj, whatever it may be," he added.

Mumbai Police detained 50 people from BJYM protesting.

Earlier this year, on January 3, 2023, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad, had stoked a controversy by stating that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was "not a Hindu hater".

Awhad had said that in the earlier days, Maratha was not a caste but a "dharma that was followed" and taken forward by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, after Pawar had in the state assembly said that the Maratha king (Sambhaji Maharaj) had never upheld dharma or religion in his life.

"Sambhaji Maharaj laid the foundation of dharma and it was not a caste," he said.

"He (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) was brought to Bahadurgad where his eyes were removed. Close to Bahadurgad Fort, there was a Vishnu Temple. Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu. If he was anti-Hindu he would have demolished that temple too (Vishnu Temple)," Awhad said.

He referred to history and said Aurangzeb had killed his brothers and father. He was cruel. However, he said regular historical references should be avoided.

( With inputs from ANI )

