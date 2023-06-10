"BJP's influence reducing across nation," says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reducing across the country adding that BJP would try to announce the Parliament elections (Lok Sabha polls) earlier due to the loss it faced in Karnataka.

While speaking at Salem Party Functionaries Meeting, CM Stalin said, "BJP influence is reducing across the nation. Due to this, they could take any decision. By keeping the Karnataka election in mind they even would try to announce the Parliament election earlier."

He further asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a list of the special schemes dedicated to the state of Tamil Nadu by the Centre.

"The media are reporting that Union Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chennai to speak in a public meeting at Vellore. The reason for this is they are getting ready for the Parliament election. I am asking with a request, can Union Minister Amit Shah release a list of special schemes which were dedicated to the state of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Earlier on Friday Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he would participate in a meeting of the top Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to mobilize the opposition against the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of the opposition parties on June 23 in Patna. I will also participate in the meeting," CM Stalin said.

The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12.

