BJP's victory in Gujarat will positively impact K'taka polls: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Dec 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence on the BJP being elected for the seventh straight time in Gujarat, adding that the victory will impact his state in a positive manner during Assembly polls," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Bommai said people are supporting good governance and developmental activities. False allegations, politically motivated allegations find no takers. Both in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat the party will emerge victorious.

The entire country is supporting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he underlined.

It is for the seventh time that the Gujarat BJP is set to get elected in Gujarat. It shows people's faith in administration, leaders and PM's leadership, Chief Minister Bommai maintained.

"In Karnataka also, this will have a good impact, I am extremely confident that in the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP party will form the government in the state," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor