Boy made to worship without clothes: K'taka police arrest 3

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 4 Karnataka Police have arrested three persons in connection with a case of the 16-year-old boy, who was forced to perform worship without clothes, police said on Tuesday. The accused had allegedly video graphed the act and uploaded it on social media, making it viral.

The Koppal Rural Police have arrested accused persons, Sharanappa Talawara, Virupana Gouda Siddana Goudra and Sharanappa Ojanahalli.

Sharanappa Talawara has been handed over to the judicial custody while other two accused are being grilled by the police.

According to police, the three accused had convinced the boy from the poor family that if he offered worship in naked state to the God, his father's debts would be cleared.

The accused told the boy that he should be doing the act, if his father's debts have to be cleared. They assured him that his family would get money immediately after the worship is performed in naked position.

Later they took the boy to a lodge in the Hubballi city, and made him offer worship to the God in naked state, police said.

The accused then filmed the entire episode. Later, they shared the videos, which went viral on social media.

After coming to know about the videos being circulated, the boy had informed police about what had happened to him. Thereafter, the parents lodged a case against the accused persons.

