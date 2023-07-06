Budget session of Tripura assembly to begin on Friday

Agartala, July 6 The budget session of the Tripura assembly will begin on Friday and state’s Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the annual budget for 2023-24 on the first day of the session.

Tripura assembly Secretary Bishnu Pada Karmakar said that the session would continue till July 13.

The state budget for 2023-24 financial year could not be presented in the normal months of February-March due to the February 16 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, sources from opposition parties said that they would seek disciplinary action against ruling BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath, who was caught on camera watching an obscene video on his mobile phone while the Tripura Assembly session was going on in March.

Opposition leaders – CPI-M’s Jitendra Choudhury, Congress’ Birajit Sinha -- continued to demand action against Debnath for doing the unethical act inside the House.

Criticising the BJP legislator, the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Animesh Debbarma, said "The MLAs are responsible persons and their acts should not create a bad precedent for others, especially the younger generation."

Demanding appropriate action against the legislator, Debbarma, a senior leader of the Tipra Motha Party, said that in 2012, BJP legislators in Karnataka and Gujarat were also caught on camera watching obscene videos and the party immediately took action and they also quit the assembly membership.

Earlier, Debnath watching an obscene video while the session was on, went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from all quarters.

Netizens had termed the act as 'shameful'.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor