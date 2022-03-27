Building 'Naya J&K': Centre reposes trust, Kashmiri youth responds by embracing nationalism

Srinagar/New Delhi, March 27 Kashmiri youth are embracing nationalism and shunning anti-national activities. The change which didn't occur in the past 70 years has taken place within the span of 30-months.

Stone-pelting incidents and street protests have become a history in Kashmir as youth have rejected the idea of separatism and sedition. After the abrogation of the so-called special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its transition into a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, youth have grabbed every opportunity that has come their way.

The trust which the Centre has reposed on the new generation of Kashmiris is being reciprocated by it. The government is providing young people with the opportunities in every field and the change is visible.

The Kashmiri youth by becoming a part of a change have given a befitting reply to the leaders who still talk about reversing the clock to get back Article 370, a temporary provision in Indian Constitution, which was revoked by the present regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after seven decades.

Recently a private news channel held an open air debate at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar city to discuss the change that Kashmir has witnessed during the past 30-months. The change was visible as a young man carrying a Tricolour raised a slogan: "I love India and we are Hindustanis."

The debate was held near historic Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) where till August 5, 2019, separatists used to assemble and hoist the Pakistan's national flag and used to sell dreams about Azadi and Kashmir's merger with Pakistan. The place and the participants were the same but the perceptions have changed. People of Kashmir are openly endorsing the idea of India without the fear of the gun, gifted to the people of Kashmir by Pakistan in the 1990.

Supreme Court's judgement

Recently, the Supreme Court of India stated that "it is essential to promote youth hailing from Kashmir by educating them."

The ruling came in the case of a Kashmiri girl medical student in whose favour J&K Women's Development Corporation had initially released the first installment of loan for admission at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College, Bangladesh but she was denied the subsequent installment for changing her admission to another medical college in Bangladesh without intimating the corporation.

A single-judge bench of the High Court had ruled against the petitioner, but a division bench ruled in her favour. But the ruling was challenged before the Apex court.

The corporation had demanded the return of the first installment of the loan and declined to approve subsequent installments. But the petitioner had pleaded that she was forced to change her admission due to non-availability of seats in the Community-Based Medical College for which the loan was sanctioned.

After hearing the plea, the Supreme Court directed Jammu and Kashmir Women's Development Corporation to release further loan installments in favour of the girl so that she could pursue her education without any impediments.

The Supreme Court held that there was a mistake on her part, "but we all have made mistakes in our youth. If the appeal were to be allowed, then it may result in cancellation of loan resources available for the Kashmiri youth," the Apex Court held.

The Supreme Court delivered a fair judgment and ensured that the young Kashmiri girl continues her education without any hassles.

Nation stands with Kashmiri youth

Entire country is standing with the youth of Kashmir and is helping them to build their careers and life. They are no more dependent on recommendation letters and their affiliation with any influential family. A common Kashmiri, who has the ability and the acumen to aim high, is being facilitated in every field.

After August 5, 2019, the government has inculcated the spirit of nationalism among the Kashmiri youth. They have been told that they have no separate identity. They are the citizens of India and not of any particular state or a region. All confusions stand cleared as a common man has understood that no power on earth can snatch Kashmir from India.

Trust deficit addressed

The dispensation led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has put in relentless efforts to address the trust deficit between New Delhi and the people of Kashmir. As on date denizens of J&K are entitled to each and every benefit that is provided to every citizen of India. Benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes are trickling down to everyone in Jammu and Kashmir. The so-called special status of the Himalayan region kept it deprived of development and created confusion in the minds of people.

Till August 5, 2019, the leaders in Kashmir used to talk about alienation in the Valley and the need to address the trust deficit by resolving what they used to term as "Kashmir issue".

During the past two and half years, the Centre has addressed the trust deficit that prevailed for the past 70-years. New Delhi created a plethora of opportunities for the youth and reposed full faith on them. The youth responded positively by realizing that guns and violence won't take them anywhere, and education would change their lives.

Peace, prosperity and development buzzwords

The past two and a half years have proven that the so-called Kashmir movement was run by a handful of separatists, who were funded by the people sitting across the Line of Control, and they had only one aim that was to fill their coffers by selling the bodies of Kashmiris. In the past 30-years, only graveyards came up in every nook and corner of Kashmir but after August 5, 2019, the Union Territory has witnessed massive development. The youth are leading from the front and have become the fountainhead of the change.

The leaders, who ruled J&K for seven decades, need to tell the people why they failed to bring the change? Why couldn't they address the trust deficit? Why did they fail to inculcate the spirit of nationalism?

The present dispensation led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in a short span of time has done what others couldn't do for the 70 long years. No one in Kashmir, now talks about holding parleys with Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it. The buzzwords in J&K are peace, prosperity and development. Nationalist voices are becoming vocal and Tricolour is flying high in the Himalayan region.

