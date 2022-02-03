Bulgarian Prez self-isolates after wife tests Covid positive

Sofia, Feb 3 Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has been in self-isolation after his wife Desislava Radeva has tested positive for Covid-19.

Radeva is in good general condition, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying on Wednesday.

"The President is in good health and his coronavirus test today was negative," the statement said.

The President has cancelled the meetings scheduled for the next few days, it added.

Radev has self-isolated for the second time since the beginning of this year.

On January 11, he did so because Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev tested positive for Covid-19 hours after a meeting of the country's Consultative Council on National Security where Radev also participated.

A total of 963,108 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, with 33,405 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

