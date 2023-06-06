Bushra Bibi moves court to avoid possible arrest

Lahore, June 6 Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday seeking a blanket cover in all cases registered against her across the country, media reports said.

The move came amid the ongoing crack down against the PTI leadership following the May 9 attacks on civil and military installations, a day the army dubbed as "Black Day", Geo News reported.

In her petition, the former first lady expressed fear that she could be arrested in any case and sought details of all the disclosed and undisclosed cases registered against her in the country, the report said.

Bushra Bibi pleaded with the court to issue an order restraining the police and law enforcers from arresting her in any undisclosed case.

She made federal and provincial governments, IGs, FIA and other bodies parties in her petition.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has summoned Bushra Bibi on Wednesday to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the 190 million pounds National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi's statement will be recorded as a witness. NAB, under the new law, is bound to tell a person whether he/she is being summoned as an accused or a witness to record statement, Geo News reported.

