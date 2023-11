Bypolls to 2 UP legislative council seats on May 29

Lucknow, May 5 By-elections for two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats will be held on May 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

Chief election officer (CEO) A.K. Shukla said, "The first vacancy arose due to the death of MLC Banwari Lal, whose tenure was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year following a prolonged battle with a chronic illness. He was undergoing treatment in New Delhi.

"Another seat became vacant after MLC Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15. He was appointed as Sikkim's governor. Acharya's tenure was to end on January 30, 2027."

The officer added, "Bypolls to both the seats will be held on May 29."

According to the chief election officer, May 18 is the last date for filing nominations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor