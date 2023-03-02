California officially ends Covid state of emergency

San Francisco, March 2 California has officially ended the Covid-19 state of emergency, nearly three years after Governor Gavin Newsom issued the country's first statewide stay-at-home order.

Since March 2020, the statewide emergency declaration had given Newsom the power to suspend or change laws in California to fight the spread of Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

Previously, the state government has lifted most of its Covid restrictions, including mask mandates, restaurant dining capacity and vaccination proof for indoor sites.

California's Covid death rate was among the lowest in the nation, according to data released by Newsom's office.

The state has administered more than 88 million vaccines, with nearly 73 per cent of California's population being inoculated against the virus, data showed.

"People who lost their life to Covid, people who lost neighbours and loved ones, we lament and are still saddened by that," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly.

"But to get to this point where we feel prepared to lift the state of emergency to move forward, that's a big deal for Californ across the state."

At this point in the pandemic, most people have some sort of immunity to Covid-19 from vaccination or infection, or both, said Dean Blumberg, chief of paediatric infectious diseases at University of California, Davis.

"The risk of severe disease is less at this point, but it's not zero," Blumberg said.

Covid-19 is becoming more like influenza, he added. "Most people who are not at high risk will be inconvenienced if infected, but the risk of hospitalization or death is low."

The pandemic strained California's health care system, which has yet to fully recover, according to Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association.

Coyle said hospitals remain overwhelmed, not from Covid patients, but from an influx of people returning to the healthcare system after staying away during the pandemic.

A majority of California's hospitals are losing money, prompting fears some could close, just as a community hospital in the state's Central Valley did in December, she said.

In January, the White House announced its plan to end the Covid-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11.

