"Call after polls get over...": Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon on June 13

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee declined to comply with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon issued to him on Thursday in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

The anti-money laundering agency had summoned the TMC leader to its office on June 13.

Addressing a public meeting, Banerjee said that in his last appearance before the ED, he had requested the officials not to summon him in the next few days on account of a scheduled TMC Yatra.

Banerjee said that he is not blaming the ED officials for summoning him on that date since they are bound by duty. He said that he is ready to send any document that the ED may ask for but he is too busy at the moment to be questioned for hours at their office.

"I am not blaming the ED officials because they are only doing their duty. Their political bosses are getting sleepless nights owing to the huge success of the Nobojowar Yatra," Banerjee said.

"Our program ends on June 16 and the panchayat elections have been announced, which will conclude on the 8th July. They will question me for several hours and the net result would be zero. After the polls get over, if you summon me I will appear before you," the TMC general secretary added.

Taking care to mention that he is ready to comply with the ED investigation Banerjee said, "It is my duty to face the ED and support them in their investigation but I will not go for questioning now."

The TMC General Secretary also said that the ED officials had questioned his wife, Rujira on Thursday in connection with the coal pilferage case for four hours. His wife who was on his way to Dubai with her two children was stopped from flying at the airport and was issued a summon by the ED at 11 am on the same day.

Banerjee said that no 'outcome' is reached even after recording statements for long hours at the ED office. He said, "It is nothing but harassment by the ruling party."

Banerjee hit out at the Central government and said that their double engine is ED and CBI.

"BJP's double engine is ED and CBI. When one engine (CBI) failed now they are using another engine," he said, adding that the party is getting sleepless nights after seeing "Nobo Jowar Yatra".

Last month, Banerjee was questioned for over 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

