Caste-based survey will happen at any cost: Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary

Patna, May 12 Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday said that caste-based survey will be completed at any cost in the state.

He said that the state government may make a law and then complete the caste-based census.

"Our government and chief minister are firm on caste based surveys. We have filed a petition in Supreme court seeking speedy hearing of this case. We are hopeful that a decision would come in our favour. If necessary, we could also make a law in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) to complete the caste-based survey," Chaudhary said.

"There is no threat to the privacy of common people through a caste-based survey. Some people are misleading the masses that caste based survey may breach their privacy," he said.

"We have documents pertaining to caste based surveys so far which are preserved safely. After the interim stay, we are looking for the legal option to complete the survey. The Patna high court had said that if caste based survey was the unanimous decision of every political party, then why state government has not made the law before conducting it. If the Supreme Court's decision would not come in our favour, we would pass a law in Bihar Vidhan Sabha and then complete the survey," Chaudhary said.

On May 4, the Patna High Court had put an interim stay on caste based census and also rejected the plea of state government for speedy hearing of this case.

