"CBI inquiry into Delhi excise scam should be extended to Punjab": SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

Hitting out at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday demanded that the ambit of the ongoing CBI probe into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam be extended to neighbouring Punjab, saying that the former was also the "architect" of Punjab's excise policy.

The SAD leader's remark comes a day after the special CBI court on Monday granted 5 days remand of Sisodia to the central probe agency till March 4, to interrogate him in connection with the excise policy case.

"(The) CBI inquiry into Delhi excise scam should be extended to Punjab. As in the case of Delhi, Deputy CM @msisodia was the architect of the Punjab excise policy also which caused losses of hundreds of crores to the State exchequer," tweeted Majithia.

He further added that a separate Enforcement Directorate inquiry should also be conducted into charges of money laundering in the matter.

"CBI should probe the role of senior officers and AAP politicians who colluded to give huge benefits to select liquor manufacturers at the cost of the State exchequer. A separate Enforcement Directorate inquiry should also be conducted to go into charges of money laundering," Majithia tweeted.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling party in Punjab, Majithia said the party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not letting the investigating agencies do their job as he feels the trail may lead to him.

"Why doesn't Kejriwal let the investigating agencies and courts do their job? Why is he coming in the way of the judicial process by sponsoring protests to defend against corruption? It is obvious he feels the trail may lead to him. AAP shud stop adopting double standards on corruption," the SAD leader said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor case on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests across the country on Monday, crying vendetta behind Sisodia's arrest and calling for his release at the earliest.

The workers were seen sitting on roads and chanting slogans while some staged a foot march wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades as the police tried to push them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn't cooperating in the ongoing investigation of the liquor scam case.

( With inputs from ANI )

