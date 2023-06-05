CBI must probe how Trinamool accessed official call between two Railway officials: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, June 5 Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, said on Monday that the CBI should probe how Trinamool Congress leaders accessed the records of phone conversation between two Railway officials about the derailment of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express near the Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.

"The Trinamool leaders have accessed and circulated a telephonic conversation between two senior officials of the Railways on social media. How could it be possible? I do not think that the call was leaked by the Railways. I strongly doubt that it was recorded by some officials of Kolkata Police," Adhikari told newspersons on Monday.

The BJP leader also said that he will wait for some days and then take necessary action to ensure that CBI includes this call leaking episode in its ambit of investigation into the Balasore train mishap that left nearly 300 people dead, including many from West Bengal.

"If nothing happens, I will personally go to Bhubaneswar and approach the CBI office there with my plea. If nothing happens even then, I will move the court," Adhikari said.

On Saturday, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh had circulated the recorded call between the two officials through his social media handle, claiming that he could not verify the authenticity of the conversation.

Adhikari also claimed that since the time the Railway Board recommended a CBI probe into the train tragedy, panic has gripped the Trinamool leadership.

