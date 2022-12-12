Centre bans Pak-based OTT platform Vidly TV

New Delhi, Dec 12 The Central government has banned Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV that recently released a web-series "Sevak: The Confessions" which was "determined to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India".

"Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on December 12 for immediate blocking of the website, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of #Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on Monday in a tweet.

"Govt action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the web-series 'Sevak: The Confessions', which was determined to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order in the country," another tweet posted by Gupta read.

He said that action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus.

The Ministry said that three episodes of the web series have been released so far.

The first episode of this series was released on November 26 the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, allegedly showed anti-India content.

According to the ministry, the web series also showed issues such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the Malegaon blast, the Samjhauta Express blast among others, with distorted facts.

The Ministry said that an attempt through the web series was made to promote separatism, disaffection and disillusionment among the Sikh community towards India, portraying Operation Blue Star as a massacre of innocent Sikhs.

In the series, Sikh policemen are shown without turbans.

