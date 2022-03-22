Chaduni asks farmers to support their 'brothers' in jail

Lakhimpur Kheri, March 22 Gurnam Singh Chaduni, a prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Haryana, has asked farmers to support their "brothers" who have been in jail for the alleged lynching of three BJP workers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3 last year.

Chaduni was in Lakhimpur on Monday and he addressed a meeting of local farmers in a gurdwara premises.

He asked farmers to "fight" to cancel the bail given to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, who was accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist with his convoy during the violence.

Chaduni also requested the farmers to contribute to ensure that bail is given to the four accused farmers lodged in jail.

During the meeting, he said that it was the police's responsibility to "ensure the security" of the witnesses.

One of the farmers who attended the meeting said: "We decided to garner support for our four farmer brothers lodged in jail. The government had earlier promised that there would be no case against farmers but they did not fulfil it. Now everyone is getting bail except innocent farmers."

