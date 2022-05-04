Charaka Shapath for MBBS students: Madurai Medical College dean reinstated

Chennai, May 4 The dean of Madurai Medical College, Dr A. Ratnavel who was transferred and put on the waitlist after first-year MBBS students took a 'Charaka Shapath' instead of the traditional 'Hippocratic Oath' has been reinstated after being given a stern warning.

This was announced by Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

Ma Subramanian told , "The Madurai Medical College dean has apologized for the Charaka Shapath and he will join duty on Thursday."

First-year MBBS students of Madurai Medical College were asked to take a 'Charaka Shapath' instead of the 'Hippocratic Oath' during the induction ceremony at the college minutes after they received white coats which is a symbol of medical education.

This turned into a controversy and health minister Ma Subramanian immediately transferred and put on the waitlist, Dr. A. Ratnavel after the Director of medical education Dr R. Narayanababu termed the incident as a needless deviation from regular practice.

Narayanababu investigated the incident and directed the deans not to introduce new schemes and projects without consultations with the directorate of medical education and the health department.

