Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: 9.93% voter turnout recorded till 9am

The first phase of polling for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is being held today. The tribal state will witness a direct clash between the ruling Congress and the rival BJP. There are a total of 90 legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, of which 20 seats will be witnessing the polls in the first phase, while the remaining 70 seats will undergo polling on November 17.

Nearly 10 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9.30 am in 20 constituencies during the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Tuesday. Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm. 9.93% voter turnout was recorded till 9am.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated the party's "guarantees" to the people and called for the return of its "trustworthy" government in the state. In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Chhattisgarhiya sable badhiya! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote." "We have full confidence that just governance in Chhattisgarh will continue and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said. In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "When you exercise your franchise, remember, Congress' trustworthy government once again in Chhattisgarh." "Congress's guarantee to Chhattisgarh: Farmers loan waiver; purchase of 20 quintal/acre paddy; Rs 10,000/year to the landless; Rs 3,200 MSP on paddy; Rs 6,000/sack on tendu leaves; Rs 4000/year bonus for Tendupatta; 200 units electricity free; Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinder; free education from KG to PG; free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh; housing for 17.5 lakh families; caste census." "Whatever we promise, we deliver" the former Congress president asserted.