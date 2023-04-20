Chhattisgarh: TS Singh Deo rules out possibility of joining BJP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 : Refuting all the speculation regarding quitting Congress, and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday said that he will not join any party.

Speaking to , the Chhattisgarh Health Minister said, "I love discipline. Be it in the family or in the orgsation, I have always respected elders. While playing Cricket, following the instructions of the captain. While working with a team, always perform the assigned task and also do the captaincy when given".

Ruling out any possibility of joining the BJP, he said "I will not join any other party except Congress."

He further said that after the concept of a two-and-half-year term as CM came into the media domain, he started receiving around 100-200 phone calls on a regular basis.

"I started receiving around 100-200 phone calls on a regular basis and people ask about the time of the swearing-in ceremony and then about asking what's going on. I have to spend around 200-300 minutes on the phone explaining to people about the situation," he said.

The Congress leader added, "A possibility was also visible, discussions were also held and high command (party leadership) had also called. So it seemed like something may happen. But time passed and elections in Uttar Pradesh came. But, even after the results came, there was no decision by the high command. Probably, they might have thought the time (till date) as inappropriate," said Deo.

The Congress Minister also said that there is a special case, there is little chance of any change of guard in the state, six months before the elections.

"Regarding the possibility of getting captaincy in terms of Chhattisgarh, the model code of conduct may come into effect in a few months. Theoretically speaking, I don't want to become (captain) and probability is somewhat nil," said the minister.

When asked about the situation wherein if BJP offer him the post of Prime Minister, Deo said, "Currently, my status is not worthy for the post of PM and president. Although, Modi Ji was earlier a chief minister, I am not in the category of becoming the CM".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor