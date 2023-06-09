Classified documents 'mishandling': Trump says he's been indicted

New York, June 9 Former US President Donald Trump says that he has been indicted on federal criminal charges of mishandling of classified files after he left the White House.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax..." the former President announced on his Truth Social platform.

The Justice Department is yet to publicly confirm the indictment.

"I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! (sic)," Trump said in another post.

Terming the development the "greatest witch hunt of all time", the former President said, "I am an innocent man. The Biden administration is totally corrupt…"

An indictment enables the prosecution of a suspect for offences they are charged with.

NBC News, citing sources, confirmed the indictment, which (if true) would be the second time in recent months that Trump has been criminally charged.

The former President was first indicted by a New York state grand jury in March on charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn star in 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor