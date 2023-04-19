Climate change impacting Himachal's ecology too: President

Shimla, April 19 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed concern over climate change impacting the ecology of the Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh.

In her address, after presenting gold medals to 10 students, including seven women, at the 26th annual convocation of Himachal Pradesh University in a simple but impressive function held here, she said that since its inception in 1970, the varsity has played a very important role in the field of higher education.

The alumni of this university have left their mark in various fields, including arts, medical, judiciary, sports, social service, politics and administration.

The President said the climate of Himachal Pradesh attracts people from across the world, and this region of the Himalayas is rich in fauna and flora.

"But climate change is affecting the ecology of this region also. It is need of hour to move forward together towards the goal of sustainable development while conserving the rich natural heritage of the state. Therefore, it is the duty of institutions like Himachal Pradesh University to promote research and innovation keeping in mind the needs of the local community and the ecological challenges of the region and contribute in eco-friendly development."

She said it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. She told the graduating students that while entering a new phase of life they should connect their individual goals with the national goals and contribute to the development of the country by marching forward in their chosen fields.

A total of 99 students were given PhD degrees, including 59 women and 40 men, and 111 gold medals were presented to 34 men and 77 women.

Congratulating the degree holders and gold medalists, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Chancellor of the university, said it was a matter of pride that this convocation ceremony was organised in the presence of President Murmu.

He said it was an important occasion in the life of the students studying in this institution, when they were starting the journey of life to give it a practical form after completing their formal education.

Congratulating the university authorities, the Governor said it was a matter of pride that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council have once again granted 'A' grade accreditation to this university.

Expressing concern over the illegal trade of drugs in Himachal Pradesh, he said there was a need to launch a mass movement against this menace by taking students and youth along with them.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu greeted the students for their achievements in education and said that it was a moment of happiness that President Murmu had arrived in "Dev Bhoomi" Himachal Pradesh and graced the convocation function.

He said Himachal Pradesh University was his alma mater and recalled the memories of his student life. He also highlighted the rich history of the university and said many laurels had been brought to the state by its students in various fields.

The Governor honoured the President by presenting a Himachali cap and shawl, while the Chief Minister presented her a memento on the occasion.



vg/vd

