Published: August 27, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 27  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his monthly podcast 'Mann ki Baat' said: "We ...

Combined effort to meet technical support made the Chandrayaan-3 a grand success, says PM

New Delhi, Aug 27  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his monthly podcast 'Mann ki Baat' said: "We have flown so high because today, our dreams and our efforts, both are big."

The PM said that along with scientists, other sectors have also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Many countrymen have contributed to meet the technical requirements. When combined efforts were made, success was achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3," PM Modi said.

India’s spacecraft successfully made a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

It touched down on the south pole region of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

