Commission "scourge" of previous BJP government will be tackled: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at the previous BJP government in the State stating that the financial indiscipline and commission "scourge" of the latter was troubling government contractors.

"Financial indiscipline and commission scourge of the BJP government were troubling contractors. Action will be taken to curb the menace of commission in the state, and the interests of local contractors will be protected," Siddaramaiah said while meeting members of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association at his office in Bengaluru.

He said that said that he needs some time to fix the derailed economy that, he said, was caused by the previous BJP government

The delegation led by Contractors' Association chairman D Kempanna requested the Chief Minister to take action for payment of outstanding bills.

Kempanna requested the Chief Minister that the amount due should be checked and released. The objection letter should be released as well, he requested.

The Chief Minister said that after the budget session, a meeting of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Finance Department Secretaries will be called and reviewed.

