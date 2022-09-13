Confidence in institution slowly being eroded, ground reality disturbing, Sibal to SC

New Delhi, Sep 13 Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday submitted before the Supreme Court that the confidence in the institution is slowly being eroded and the ground reality disturbs him.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B.V. Nagarathna, he said: "We have great regard for the chair that you sit on, this is a marriage that cannot be broken between the bar and the bench."

He also added that the ground reality disturbs a man like him. At this, the bench remarked that the bar and bench are two wheels of the chariot.

Sibal made these remarks while representing Abdulla Azam Khan, the son of SP leader Azam Khan. He was arguing his appeal against the setting aside of his election from Suar constituency in 2017 on the ground that he was underage. Abdullah Khan was allegedly accused of forging his age on his educational certificates.

Sibal said: "Whether they win or lose the case does not matter but confidence in institutions is slowly being eroded."

The bench replied that the losing side must also go back satisfied.

Azam Khan's son had moved the apex court against the Allahabad High Court, which set aside his election from Suar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The high court had observed that he was less than 25 years of age, therefore not qualified to fill the seat in the legislature of the state.

