Confusion as ED refutes Kirit Somaiya's 'arrest' claim of Sadanand Kadam

Mumbai, March 10 Confusion prevailed over the purported claim of "arrest" of businessman Sadanand Kadam, made by BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) circles denying the developments, here on Friday.

Shortly after Somaiya's contention that the ED had "arrested" Kadam, the agency sources indicated that the businessman was only called for "questioning" and not yet nabbed.

Somaiya's statement on the alleged "arrest" was met with a volley of reactions from political leaders of different parties.

The ED is probing Kadam in the illegal Sai Resorts case with a money laundering angle in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.

Kadam is the brother of ruling Shiv Sena former minister Ramdas Kadam and a former partner of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) ex-minister Anil Parab, who has already been grilled earlier in the same case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor