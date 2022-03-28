Cong MLAs complain of police harassment at assembly gate

Gandhinagar, March 28 The Congress legislators of the Gujarat assembly on Monday complained to Speaker Nimaben Acharya about harassment by the police personnel while entering the Sachivalay complex as well as inside the state assembly building. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has promised action against the erring personnel.

Many of the legislators also complained of similar harassment at the MLA quarters in Gandhinagar.

Amit Chavda, former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, raised this issue to the Speaker and said, "While entering the sachivalay complex and at the state assembly building entrance, the police personnel were dealing with most of us as if we were terrorists."

The Speaker said, "Amitbhai Bhagabhai Barad also visited me personally and made a similar complaint. I have instructed the officials to have this incident looked into and from now on, no one will be dealt with in such a manner."

Shailesh Parmar, Deputy Leader of Opposition said, "We were forcefully stopped by the police personnel at the gate of Sachivalay and when asked we were told by the police that they were acting on the instruction from the Speaker."

The speaker said, "I never gave any such instruction."

Vikram Madam, legislator from Jamnagar said, "Right in the morning, police officials arrived at the MLA quarters and one Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Jadeja said that they were acting on the instruction of the Speaker. Why was he naming you?"

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke on the issue in the House and said, "Every legislator deserves respect and the said incident is unfortunate. We will definitely enquire into the incident and those who are found guilty will be strictly dealt with."

