Cong says politics being played over BJY success after Mandaviya letter on Covid protocol

New Delhi, Dec 21 After Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi to follow Covid protocol during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Wednesday hit out and said that public health was a serious issue and party politics could not be played upon it.

The party said that if there was a protocol for gatherings, the Bharat Jodo Yatra would abide by them undoubtedly.

Congress General Secretary in-charge communication, Jairam Ramesh said the Union Health Minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi on the basis of a letter sent to him by a BJP MP from Rajasthan who alleged that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been following Covid protocols. This MP's letter was sent following the enormous success of Bharat Jodo Yatra in his state.

The Yatra on Wednesday entered Haryana and will take a break from December 24 after entering Delhi on the same day and will resume on January 3.

Ramesh said, "Parliament is meeting normally. Masks are no longer compulsory anywhere, including on flights. BJP has taken out yatras in Rajasthan and Karnataka."

"There has been no advisory from the Centre to states of late except the one issued yesterday on genome sequencing. It also bears recall that in March 2020, the Modi government delayed imposition of lockdown by at least a week to enable the toppling of the Congress government in MP," he added.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the letter requested Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to follow the Covid-19 guidelines or adjourn the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the interests of the country and the public.

Referring to the letters written by Members of Parliament from Rajasthan where they expressed concern over the spread of Covid infection because of non-adherence to the guidelines, Mandaviya emphasized to follow the protocol of using masks, sanitizer and other precautions.

"Covid guidelines should be strictly followed in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' going on in Rajasthan. Masks and sanitizers should be used and it should be ensured that only people vaccinated against Covid take part in this yatra. Passengers should be isolated before and after joining the Yatra", said Mandaviya in the letters addressed to both Congress leaders and Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot.

Mandaviya further in the letter said, "If following the Covid 19 protocol is not possible, adjourn the Bharat Jodo Yatra seeing the Public Health Emergency and to save the nation from Covid pandemic".

