Cong seeks legislation to ensure money allocated for SCs not get used for other purposes

Shimla, May 28 Congress has demanded a legislation to ensure that the money allocated for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) would not get utilised for any other purpose.

Rajesh Lilothia, Chairman of All India Congress Committee's SC department, slammed the BJP-ruled states, saying that there have been rising incidents of oppresion against the SCs as well as atrocities committed against them.

Lilothia, who attended the Congress' SC department meeting in Shimla, urged the party workers to work together for the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Eyeing the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress, during the recent 'Chintan Shivir', has decided to give tickets only to winning candidates in the state and the party will also ensure that every section gets covered in ticket distributions based on their population size, Lilothia said after the meeting.

He also accused the BJP government at Centre of subverting the Constitution.

Dalits are being "harrassed under the BJP government". Unemployment is "rising continuously" while the government has "no control over inflation", Lilothia alleged, adding that the Congress will visit all 68 assembly constituencies in the state and make people aware about the policies of the Central government.

He said that the Congress has prepared a strategy keeping the interests of all sections of society in mind. The party will ensure that the SCs, as well as minorities, would get equal representation in the party organisation, Lilothia asserted.

