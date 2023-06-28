Cong to implead in Life Mission case, alleges secret pact between Vijayan and BJP

Thiruuvananthapuram, June 28 Congress's Kerala unit President K.Sudhakaran on Wednesday alleged that there was a secret pact between the BJP and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that was clearly evident when the Enforcement Directorate submitted its charge sheet in the Life Mission bribery case.

“Even though the charge sheet clearly states on how things were managed, Vijayan is not named as an accused and the Congress will implead in the case, when the trial starts. This has occurred because of the secret pact between the BJP and Vijayan,” he said.

The case pertains to the pet project of Vijayan - a housing project for the poorest of the poor being built at Wadakancherry in Trissur on government land, with the funds coming from a charity organisation from UAE. However, a huge amount of money from this was given as bribes, as alleged by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in gold smuggling case and also in this case.

Incidentally, it is in this case, Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M.Sivasankar is languishing in jail for the past more than four months.

