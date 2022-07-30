Cong to protest against price rise, unemployment and Agnipath scheme

New Delhi, July 30 Congress to hold nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment, Agnipath scheme and GST on essential commodities, on August 5.

The "record-breaking" inflation level coupled with "huge" increase in the prices of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol and diesel has burdened the common people to an "intolerable extent", Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said in a letter to the party's state and district units.

"Taking our uncompromising protest against the record-breaking price rise and unemployment forward, the Congress party has decided to observe massive nationwide protest on August 5," the AICC General Secretary added.

The surge in prices of essential commodities has also been accelerated with an "unjustifiable" increase in GST by the Central government on essential commodities like pre-packed grains, fish, honey, jaggery, wheat flour, the letter noted.

"The country is also witnessing a phase of massive unemployment both in rural and urban regions... Also, the controversial, poorly conceived and hastily drawn up Agnipath scheme, which carries multiple risks, has not only subverted the long standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces but also destroyed the aspirations of millions of unemployed youths," reads the letter.

Venugopal asserted that ever since the commencement of the monsoon session of the Parliament, the party "is fighting relentlessly both inside and outside the House against these anti-people policies of the government".

