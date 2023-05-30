Congress' efforts for Gehlot-Pilot reconciliation to bring no result: Gajendra Singh Sekhawat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30 : Amid the ongoing political pandemonium in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress saying its efforts of reconciliation between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot would yield no result.

His remarks come after the Congress High Command on Monday summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot for separate meetings with party president Mallikarjuna Kharge in view of the political tussle in Rajasthan.

"On one hand, efforts were being made for reconciliation in Delhi; on the other hand, there were reports of a brawl (between party leaders) in Sikar. There is a lot of infighting in the party and such efforts of reconciliation are insufficient. Earlier too, similar efforts were made to send a message but the results are still the same. Wait and watch, you will see it again in a few days," Sekhawat told ANI.

He said that the infighting has caused a loss to the development and people of Rajasthan. The law and order situation in the state is also poor.

"I do not want to comment on the infighting of Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. But this has caused a loss to the development and people of Rajasthan. Due to infighting, the head of Rajasthan is focused on saving his chair. As a result, the law and order situation in Rajasthan became poor. Rajasthan is lagging behind in the development race. People of the state have made up their minds to change this government," said Shekhawat.

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020.

Sekhawat further said "In Karnataka too, there was a difference of opinion regarding the post of Chief Minister and later after reconciliation, the situation became clear. I think the history of Rajasthan has been repeated in Karnataka. The people of Rajasthan have suffered the pain. I pray to God that the people of Karnataka should not have to suffer that pain."

Meanwhile, after a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot Congress projected a united front saying that the two leaders will fight together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

Talking to the media after the discussion, KC Venugopal said, "We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal."

"We have decided that both leaders have agreed to go together. It will be a joint fight against BJP, we will win the state (Rajasthan)," he added.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Pilot who has been vocal about the inaction by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government regarding the alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the State, said that he and the Chief Minister have to fight "unitedly" against corruption, however, Gehlot did not take steps in this regard.

