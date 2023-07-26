“Congress government isn’t a pot that can be crushed, Our is a strong stable government”: DK Shivkumar

Just a day has passed claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched in Singapore to topple or destabilize the state’s congress regime by some BJP and JD(S) leaders, deputy CM DK Shivkumar on Tuesday said that the Congress is a strong stable government. Nothing will work whatever strategies are being made. He further said, “Congress government isn’t a pot that can be crushed.” Over this CM Siddaramaiah showed his unawareness about the matter and said, “I am not aware of such conspiracy.” Whereas, food and Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said that the Congress government can not be toppled or broken easily. The party at this juncture is merely two months old and people have given their support to the government for winning the assembly polls with 135 seats.

He further said, “I don’t know in what sense DSK quoted such a statement. Implementing or applying the Maharashtra experiment isn’t so easy here as the opposition saffron and JD(S) parties are not in enough numbers to even think about it. Regarding senior congress veteran leader BK Hariprasad, Muniyappa said, “Hariprasad is vocal but will never make any such move that hurts the government. Congress should work upon his discontentment and accommodate him appropriately in the regime. ”It is to be mentioned that senior leadership in both the ruling and opposition parties has admitted that it is not easy to destabilize the state's ruling government. DSK such comment has been made after JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy left for a foreign trip. And, BJP with JD(S) alleged unitedly for appointing IAS officers for a political event and irregularities in the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure corridor project. While replying to DSK’s comment, a senior leader of JD(S) said, “We do not need to topple or anything, in fact, the government will fall on its own because of its internal conflicts. BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan too said that Shivakumar is recklessly putting the blame on the opposition. Trouble is infusing within the government.