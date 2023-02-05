"Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants": Preneet Kaur on showcause notice and suspension issued against her

Reacting to the suspension and the show-cause notice issued by the Congress party against her, Patiala MP and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur on Saturday said that the Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants and she derives strength from the people.

"Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants. I have always given my best to the party and to the people who have repeatedly elected me. I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as always. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary," she tweeted.

Kaur, who is the wife of former Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh, has been accused of helping the BJP in the state.

Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 18, 2021 following a fall-out with the Congress high command and floated a new party Punjab Lok Congress. The party however, failed to win any seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

In September 2022, he merged his party with the BJP.

Kaur has also served as a Minister of State for Foreign affairs under the UPA-II government led by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Congress, in its Show-cause notice to Kaur on Friday, has asked her to explain within three days as to why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor