Congress soft on 'Greater Tipraland', says devolution of power spirit of the demand

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge for Tripura Ajoy Kumar on Sunday admitted the fact that the Congress party and TTAADC's (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) ruling party Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, also known as TIPRA or Tipra Motha are in negotiation terms and did not rule out the possibilities of a pre-poll alliance.

Kumar also clarified that the demand of Greater Tipraland is not confined to a certain amount of geographical area or creation of separate statehood but it deals with empowerment of the tribal society.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, he said, "All the legal steps staying within the purview of the constitution would be taken. And, before taking any concrete action, each and every stakeholder who is going to be impacted by it whether within the state or the neighboring state would be taken into confidence."

Revealing about the talks that took place between the Congress leaders and TIPRA motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, Kumar said, "an impression is being created here.

The majority of the demands in Greater Tipraland are not geographic. A lot of devolution of power is required for the tribal society. We have spoken to Pradyot Debbarman, Sudip Roy Barman has spoken, and the TPCC President Birajita Sinha has spoken.

A lot of issues that he has raised do not need very long negotiations. Within the next few days, the state Congress leadership will address a press conference on the party's take on the indigenous people of Tripura. And, we are keen to implement each and everything that is permissible under the framework of the constitution."

According to Kumar, Congress is the only party that actively works in the interest of the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste, and OBC community people.

"The empowerment of ADC areas has been done under the Congress regime only. The BJP government did not take any steps for the development of indigenous people. Even the RSS and BJP are against the system of reservation. One day they will get rid of this also," said Kumar.

Congress's soft tone pertaining to the topic of "Greater Tipraland" demand is indicative of a new political realignment in Tripura politics and, indeed, set off new speculations in the political circles. Speaking at the same press conference, ex BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman tore into the ranks of the ruling BJP and urged PM Modi to take back his "HIRA".

"The HIRA that you promised before the elections turned out to be a piece of normal glass. People of Tripura do not want it anymore, you keep it at its suitable place", said Barman. It is worthy to be mentioned here that the term "Greater Tipraland" was coined by TIPRA motha chief and former Tripura Pradesh Congress President Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

Although several political parties including Congress spoke critical about this demand in the first place, things have been taking new twists after the party assumed power in the crucial district council areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

