Consider KGF for industrial corridor, Karnataka Industries Minister urges Centre

Bengaluru, May 30 Karnataka's Large and Medium IndustriesMinister M.B Patil on Tuesday sought the national industrial corridor's apex body to consider establishing an industrial corridor in KGF of the state's Kolar district.

Attending virtually the meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) in New Delhi, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that 3,600 acres of land which belongs to BEML in KGF can be made used for the purpose.

He opined that if this project becomes a reality, it would become one of the prominent industrial hubs on the Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridor and create a lot of job opportunities. He added that the proposal regarding the project would be submitted to the apex body soon.

Patil's proposal witnessed a positive response in the meeting and Union Ministers who were present asked a proposal with details.

About the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor's Tumakuru node, Patil said that the work for the development of Phase-A in 1,736 acres has been entrusted to L&T at a contract price of Rs 948 crore.

Referring to the Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor's Dharawada node, he said that the preliminary notification has been issued for 6,042 acres and a proposal has been submitted to the government to issue a final notification for 2,000 acres. He added that the Master Plan for the entire 6,042 acres is under process.

Patil also said that the government would give priority to resolving issues related to land acquisition concerning the above projects.

Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping and Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Ministers and Industry Ministers of various states were present.

