Country heading towards dictatorship: Goa Congress

Panaji, March 24 Condemning the move to disqualify Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Friday said the country is heading towards dictatorship.

Addressing a press conference, GPCC President Amit Patkar said that BJP was rattled to see the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi.

"From today's incident, the picture is very clear that our democracy is under threat. This is murder of democracy. India is heading towards dictatorship. We condemn whatever has happened today," Patkar said.

"Time and again, we and our leader Rahul Gandhi was telling that democracy is under threat and attack. Today is black day for democracy. The way the BJP government used all institutions to disqualify Rahul Gandhi is sad day for our country," he said.

Patkar said that Rahul Gandhi had raised burning issues during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Be it of price rise or unemployment and the way people are divided. We got very good response to yatra and the very first day BJP had rattled. Since then they had run fake narrative about Rahul Gandhi. Fake propoganda was done by using IT team," he said.

"During Parliament session, he raised an issue on businessman Gautam Adani, asking relation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani. But Prime Minister did not reply to him," he said.

"Truth always prevails. Attempts to supress Opposition's voice will not deter us from raising issues concerning people. We are completely with nation's leader Rahul Gandhi. His disqualification is Murder of Democracy," said Yuri Alemao, leader of Opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor