CPI-M, CPI in Kerala differ over relation with Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 Rift between the two Communist parties in Kerala over the relation it should have with the Congress has surfaced yet again.

CPI leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Vishwam on Sunday said that the Left parties would not be able to fill the vacuum if the Congress gets wiped out from the political scene.

"The Left parties are aware of the vacuum if the Congress collapses before challenges posed by the RSS-BJP combine," said Vishwam, while speaking at a memorial meeting held in honour of departed Congress legislator P.T. Thomas, MLA, who passed away in December.

Vishwam, a former State Forest Minister and presently a member of the Upper House, said there are differences with the Congress but did not want to see its destruction.

On Tuesday, State secretary of the CPI-M in Kerala- Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said such a stand by the CPI does not augur well in Kerala.

"Such a stand by the CPI will play spoilsport when the by-election to the Assembly constituency of Thomas will be held soon. This should not happen and the CPI should introspect," said Balakrishnan.

The CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front led by CPI-M and at times difference between the two do surface in the open.

With the CPI now giving the much needed support to the Congress, all eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is batting for his pet project- K-Rail, a major infrastructure project which, if completed, will see a high speed train run from the state capital to the northern most district -Kasargod in a time less than five hours.

The CPI is not happy with this project and already raised its reservation and the coming days will see on how they react to the special meetings with selected individuals called by Vijayan to discuss this project.

